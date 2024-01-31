Top track

Repo Man + Sunglasz Vendor

The Lanes
Wed, 31 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
About

Me Pop Now is the new Repo Man album and represents their fourth long-playing excursion into the realms of the caustically weird.

Me Pop Now is the first Repo Man album to feature the rhythmical reverberations and string slingin' of Aron Ward (Olanza / Ha...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
Lineup

Sunglasz Vendor, Repo Man

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

