DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Warehouse Concert Hall Presents
the SUPER SAD BOWL: for people who don't give a sh*t about football
Are you sick of sitting at the annual Sunday night ball throwing party, eyes glazing over as the crowd cheers about things like "touchdowns" and "freethr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.