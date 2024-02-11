Top track

Super Sad Bowl

Warehouse Concert Hall
Sun, 11 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Warehouse Concert Hall Presents

the SUPER SAD BOWL: for people who don't give a sh*t about football

Are you sick of sitting at the annual Sunday night ball throwing party, eyes glazing over as the crowd cheers about things like "touchdowns" and "freethr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

