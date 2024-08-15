DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ebo Taylor & The Family Band

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
All the way from Ghana, The Highlife Originator, Ebo Taylor, comes to Hoots to play a special show with his Family Band.

Put simply, there has never been a musician and artist quite like Ebo. His genius as an arranger gave the signature sound to High Life...

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

