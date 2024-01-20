DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Utah Saints

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 20 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

English electronic music duo consisting of members Jez Willis and Tim Garbutt. The band had three top-ten and another five top-40 singles on the UK Singles Chart in the 1990s, as well as number-one dance tracks in the UK and US.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Utah Saints

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

