DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MeanRed presents Afrobeats To The World

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Sat, 27 Apr, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MeanRed presents Afrobeats To The World in The Room!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.