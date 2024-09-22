DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KUF

Hootananny Brixton
Sun, 22 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Berlin-based band KUF head to Hootananny bringing their infections jazz-fueld electronic music.

KUF create emotion-laden dialogues across layers of time and dimensions of sound. With three albums the Berlin trio pioneered an astonishing inversion of the t...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KUF

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

