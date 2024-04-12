Top track

Julia Holter - Feel You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Julia Holter

Colosseum Berlin
Fri, 12 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€39.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Julia Holter - Feel You
Got a code?

About

We are happy to announce Julia Holter's first Berlin concert in many years. Limited tickets for her show at the all-seated cinema Colosseum in Prenzlauer Berg are available now.

Julia Holter's new single Sun Girl is out now and follows Holter’s critically...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Puschen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Julia Holter

Venue

Colosseum Berlin

Schönhauser Allee 123, 10437 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.