DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Work Wear

The Broadway (Brooklyn)
Sat, 17 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsBrooklyn
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Workwear at The Broadway

with Nico Hedley

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Baby's Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Broadway (Brooklyn)

1272 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.