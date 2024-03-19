DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Don't Try

The Moon
Tue, 19 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsCardiff
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Blowout Presents

- Don't Try -Quebec City 5-piece bringing their abrasive and energetic brand of hardcore to the UK for what we believe is the first time. Their 7-song mini album 'Shoe Knive' came out last year, leaving a lasting impact on listeners in i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blowout Nights.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Moon

Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.