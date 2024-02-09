DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rhythm Section Presents: Paradox (LIVE / UK)

Timbre Room
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Friday FEB 9th 2024 @ Timbre Room

Onset, Breakbeat Preservation Society & TZK present a special live jungle / DNB showcase featuring:

PARADOX

(Live - UK)

Dev Pandya is a certified breakbeat addict with a vinyl production career spanning 30 years. Havin...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Timbre Room.
Venue

Timbre Room

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

