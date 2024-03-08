Top track

Chanda Rule - Seeds

Chanda Rule with the Sam Watts Trio

Ladbroke Hall
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Chanda Rule (vocal), Sam Watts (piano), Tom Farmer (bass), Josh Morrison (drums)

Born in between the off beats, and bump and grind of the Disco-Funk Era in Chicago, Chanda has been weaving stories through song, humming melodies, and bending words since he...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ladbroke Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Chanda Rule, Sam Watts, Tom Farmer and 1 more

Venue

Ladbroke Hall

79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

