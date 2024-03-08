DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Chanda Rule (vocal), Sam Watts (piano), Tom Farmer (bass), Josh Morrison (drums)
Born in between the off beats, and bump and grind of the Disco-Funk Era in Chicago, Chanda has been weaving stories through song, humming melodies, and bending words since he...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.