Axos - Thriller (feat. Nerone)

Axos

Mercato Sonato
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€13

About

Andrea Molteni, in arte AXOS, inizia il suo percorso musicale in giovane età.

A 22 anni inizia a frequentare le prime serate e a salire sul palco dei primi contest, che lo portano alla firma del primo contratto con l’etichetta milanese Bullz Records.

Nel...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Lineup

Axos

Venue

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

