DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Andrea Molteni, in arte AXOS, inizia il suo percorso musicale in giovane età.
A 22 anni inizia a frequentare le prime serate e a salire sul palco dei primi contest, che lo portano alla firma del primo contratto con l’etichetta milanese Bullz Records.
Nel...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.