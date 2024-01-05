DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Thomas Baignères :
Avant de débuter sa carrière solo, Thomas Baignères a chanté au sein du groupe LeSpark avec qui il a sorti un premier disque éponyme, puis un EP, réalisé par Louis Bertignac. LeSpark a également joué aux côtés de Mick Taylor des Rolling...
