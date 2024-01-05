DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thomas Baignères + Ofé

POPUP!
Fri, 5 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Thomas Baignères :

Avant de débuter sa carrière solo, Thomas Baignères a chanté au sein du groupe LeSpark avec qui il a sorti un premier disque éponyme, puis un EP, réalisé par Louis Bertignac. LeSpark a également joué aux côtés de Mick Taylor des Rolling...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
Thomas Baignères

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.