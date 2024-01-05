DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Laurie Xhaard + Thomas Baignères

POPUP!
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Laurie Xhaard :

Avec ses deux premiers titres, "La vie des gens" et "J’ai dansé avec les ombres", Laurie Xhaard nous embarque dans une aventure musicale fraiche et inspirée. Après avoir accompagné divers artistes sur scène (Nach; Marietta) et avoir donné...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thomas Baignères

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.