DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A queer dance party with DJ Samuella with special guest Luna Rósa + pop up performances by Odessa Big Dragon and Queen Princess!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.