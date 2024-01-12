DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Queer Love with Odessa Big Dragon, DJ Samuella, Luna Rósa, Queen Princess

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 12 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A queer dance party with DJ Samuella with special guest Luna Rósa + pop up performances by Odessa Big Dragon and Queen Princess!

21+
Presented by The Dragon Sisters & C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Dragon Sisters, DJ Luna Rósa

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

