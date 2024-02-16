DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The second edition of Back to Shack lands on Feb 16 for a V-Day special - featuring tunes from all over electronic music in the typically unpredictable B2B format. Selectors on the night are AUM, BR3, Temz and Worko - expect love and, most importantly, bas...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.