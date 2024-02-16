Top track

Rise & Grind

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Back 2 Shack

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rise & Grind
Got a code?

About

The second edition of Back to Shack lands on Feb 16 for a V-Day special - featuring tunes from all over electronic music in the typically unpredictable B2B format. Selectors on the night are AUM, BR3, Temz and Worko - expect love and, most importantly, bas...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.