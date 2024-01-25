Top track

Slo-anne and Really Great

Deep Cuts
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Support your local music scene. KYS is a free night featuring two New England artists. Come out for a night of music, food, craft beer, pinball, and records!

Know Your Scene with

Slo-anne

Really Great

at Deep Cuts

MUSIC AT 8PM

FREE | DONATION RECCOME...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eye Design
Really Great

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

