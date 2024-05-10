Top track

Club del Río - Remedios

Club del Río

Dabadaba
Fri, 10 May, 8:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
Club del Río - Remedios
About

Club del río presentará en esta ocasión su nuevo álbum “Todo alrededor” que verá la luz en 2024. Celebrando a la par sus 10 años de vida, el conjunto madrileño acompañará la presentación con las canciones que han marcado su carrera para festejar así todos...

Lineup

Club del Río

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

