The 1975 Party

The Deaf Institute
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We <3 The 1975!

Come join us at The Deaf Institute as we celebrate our home town heroes The 1975 🎉

Come dance and sing to their incredible back catalogue from their self titled album to Being Funny In A Foreign Language and everything in-between.

As we...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID required).
Presented by Throwback Events.
Lineup

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

