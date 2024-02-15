DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Oslo Social Club - Every Thursday

Oslo
Thu, 15 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
OSLO SOCIAL CLUB

Weekly takeovers from the most innovative tastemakers in London doing til the early morning <3

A rotating line up from No Signal, Balamii, Voices Radio, Azeema Magazine, ODYXXEY, Wheelie and special guest drop in's!

2 cocktails for £12...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open9:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

