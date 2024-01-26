DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Canadian native and London-based singer-songwriter Masha mashes together her R&B and Pop influences to create an atmospheric pulse-racing sound with powerful vocals, and an incredible live show guaranteed to get you groovin'.
Supported by Mel Blue + Kat.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.