Detention closes out the year with the CHRISTMAS CHAOS TOUR! This is their last gig for a while! They'll be joined by MASSIVE HOTDOG RECALL and INK! from Columbus.
Detention
Massive Hotdog Recall
Ink!
7PM Door
8PM Show
$12 Presale
$15 At The Do...
