Detention Christmas Chaos

Musica
Sat, 23 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAkron
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Detention closes out the year with the CHRISTMAS CHAOS TOUR! This is their last gig for a while! They'll be joined by MASSIVE HOTDOG RECALL and INK! from Columbus.

Detention
Massive Hotdog Recall
Ink!

7PM Door
8PM Show
$12 Presale
$15 At The Do...

All Ages - Under 21 to pay additional $2 at the door.
Presented by Musica.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ink, Massive Hotdog Recall, Detention

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

