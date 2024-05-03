DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Funke and the Two Tone Baby Comes to Hoots for a special late-night show! 🥁
Funke and the Two Tone Baby is a one-man sonic explosion. Uncategorized and uncharted. Jammed halfway between frenzied alt-blues and metronomic dance beats. Combining guitar and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.