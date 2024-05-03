Top track

Not Enough Bonobo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Funke and the Two Tone Baby

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 3 May 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £9.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Not Enough Bonobo
Got a code?

About

Funke and the Two Tone Baby Comes to Hoots for a special late-night show! 🥁

Funke and the Two Tone Baby is a one-man sonic explosion. Uncategorized and uncharted. Jammed halfway between frenzied alt-blues and metronomic dance beats. Combining guitar and...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Funke and the Two Tone Baby

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.