Creeper

PROJECT HOUSE
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£25.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

UK rock heroes Creeper have been resurrected with a hugely ambitious, Americana-tinged sophomore effort, ‘Sex, Death and the Infinite Void’ – a nostalgia drenched story about love, loss, friendship, and an Englishman in LA.

This is a 14+ event.
Slam Dunk presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Creeper

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity
