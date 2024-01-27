Top track

Ensi, Nerone & Brava Gente - King Kong vs Godzilla

Ensi e Nerone "Brava Gente Winter Tour"

The Factory
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsSan Martino Buon Albergo
€20

About

The Factory in collaborazione con Step In the Arena, sono felici di annunciare il terzo appuntamento della stagione HipHop Sabato 27 Gennaio con Ensi e Nerone!

Due pesi massimi del panorama Rap italiano, approdano assieme per la prima volta a Verona per p...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da The Factory - La casa degli artisti
Lineup

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

