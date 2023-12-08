Top track

mary in the junkyard - Tuesday

Medical Aid for Palestine fundraiser

Windmill Brixton
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Fundraiser for Medical Aid For Palestinians and Palestinian Children's Relief Fund

with

BUTCH KASSIDY - https://www.instagram.com/butch_kassidy_/

MOREISH IDOLS - https://www.instagram.com/moreishidols/

MARY IN THE JUNKYARD - https://www.instagram.com/mar...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
Lineup

1
The Orchestra (For Now), mary in the junkyard , Moreish Idols and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

