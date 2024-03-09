Top track

ST. THRASHRICKS FEST

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 3:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Inifnite Terror Promotions Presents:

ST. THRASHRICK'S FEST 2024

featuring:

MASSACRE (Only US Date on Tour!)

AGENT STEEL

NEMESIS

TEXAS TOAST CHAINSAW MASSACE

ELECTROCUTIONER

FULLMANATOR

ARCONON

SKULLOVICH

ALL AGES
Presented by INFINITE TERROR PRODUCTIONS
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skullovich

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

