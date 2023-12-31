DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ILLUSIONS NYE

Smoke & Mirrors
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$72.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Experience Illusions NYE 2024 in Chicago—an extraordinary New Year's Eve celebration. Dive into two music-filled floors: Bad Habit for contagious beats and Smoke & Mirrors for a mesmerizing audiovisual experience. Join us as we bid farewell to the old and...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tres Mortimer, Mati

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.