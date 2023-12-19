DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chalk Talk, Operelly, Rabbit Rabbit Rabbit, Worthitpurchase

Genghis Cohen
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$14.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chalk Talk

Chalk Talk is an all-female indie rock band based in Los Angeles and New York City. Nina Tartibi (vocals, guitar), Katie Pruden (vocals, bass), Fia Rose (drums), and Stella Singer (keyboard) met in high school in San Diego and have been mak...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Lineup

Chalk Talk

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

