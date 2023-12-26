Top track

Paul Cauthen Acoustic Family Christmas

Duett's Texas Club
Tue, 26 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
About

Paul Cauthen is hosting a very special acoustic family christmas with special guests! Join us Dec 26 and help wind down your holidays with us at Duett's!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Noise Frontier.

Lineup

Paul Cauthen

Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

