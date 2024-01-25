DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Giovedì 25 gennaio al BIKO di Milano arriva Mirkoeilcane, cantautore romano attivo dal 2016, anno in cui esce il suo primo disco omonimo a gennaio che ottiene il plauso della critica e diversi riconoscimenti, oltre ad essere tra i candidati al Premio Tenco...
