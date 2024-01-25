Top track

Mirkoeilcane - A mano disarmata

Mirkoeilcane in concerto a Milano

BIKO
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50

About

Giovedì 25 gennaio al BIKO di Milano arriva Mirkoeilcane, cantautore romano attivo dal 2016, anno in cui esce il suo primo disco omonimo a gennaio che ottiene il plauso della critica e diversi riconoscimenti, oltre ad essere tra i candidati al Premio Tenco...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Mirkoeilcane

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

