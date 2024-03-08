Top track

Les dauphins

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

St Graal

La Marquise
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Prix du public aux Inouïs du Printemps de Bourges en 2022, St Graal s'est fait connaître avec le titre « Les Dauphins ». Au courant de l'été 2021 il poste un extrait de ce titre sur les réseaux et la toile s'enflamme. « Je veux passer ma vie avec toi/ Fair...

Présenté par Le Bazar
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

St Graal

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

