Eight Rounds Rapid

229
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.60

About

Human Punk proudly presents

First London show in years for EIGHT ROUNDS RAPID

Very special guests LONDON SEWAGE COMPANY & THE GLORIAS

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Human Punk.

Lineup

Eight Rounds Rapid

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

