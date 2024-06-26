Top track

The Garden - Egg

The Garden

Heaven
Wed, 26 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Garden - Egg
About

Parallel Lines presents:

The Garden

PHOTO ID REQUIRED

This is a 14+ event (U16s accompanied) - PHOTO ID REQUIRED (passport or driving licence)

Presented by Parallel Lines.

Lineup

The Partisans, The Garden

Venue

Heaven

11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity
Accessibility information

