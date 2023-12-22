DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
NERISSIMA SERPE, FRI2 + AFTERPARTY
Winter Tour @ Snodo Mandrione
22 Dicembre 2023
Opening: Six One Six, Fri2
AFTERPARTY w/ Youngam, SECRET DJs, Grrasso B2B Snake (from Culture), Nowess33
(Kaleidos x Kali)
--- BIO ---
Nella scena è soprannominato “...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.