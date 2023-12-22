Top track

Nerissima Serpe x Identità Tour x Roma

Snodo Mandrione
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€21

NERISSIMA SERPE, FRI2 + AFTERPARTY

Winter Tour @ Snodo Mandrione

22 Dicembre 2023

Opening: Six One Six, Fri2

AFTERPARTY w/ Youngam, SECRET DJs, Grrasso B2B Snake (from Culture), Nowess33

(Kaleidos x Kali)

--- BIO ---

Nella scena è soprannominato “...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Eventi Roma 2.0 Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Nerissima Serpe

Snodo Mandrione

Via del Mandrione, 63, 00181 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

