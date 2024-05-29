Top track

Nubiyan Twist, Soweto Kinch - Buckle Up

Nubiyan Twist

Concorde 2
Wed, 29 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£21.35

About

FORM Presents

NUBIYAN TWIST

(+ Special Guest)

Wednesday 29th May 2024

Brighton, Concorde 2

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nubiyan Twist

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Doors open7:30 pm
600 capacity

