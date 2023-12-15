DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rock the House is closing out 2023 with some of the finest selectors in the city!
BlckTeeth are a dynamic duo of producers who have rocked dance floors across the east coast and Jamaica this year alone!
DVL3X is on his way to becoming your favorite DJ's...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.