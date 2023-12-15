Top track

Zach Atom - PRAY YOUR THE ONE - ZACH ATOM REMIX

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rock the House ft. BlckTeeth, DVL3X and Zach Atom

Liaison Room at Front Street Cafe
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJPhiladelphia
$6.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Zach Atom - PRAY YOUR THE ONE - ZACH ATOM REMIX
Got a code?

About

Rock the House is closing out 2023 with some of the finest selectors in the city!

BlckTeeth are a dynamic duo of producers who have rocked dance floors across the east coast and Jamaica this year alone!

DVL3X is on his way to becoming your favorite DJ's...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Rock the House.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DVL3X, BlckTeeth, Zach Atom

Venue

Liaison Room at Front Street Cafe

1253 North Front Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19122, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.