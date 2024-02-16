Top track

H O U S E - Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Aliens On Mushrooms presents Gettoblaster, DJ Heather, Love & Logic b2b Charles Meyer

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

H O U S E - Edit
Got a code?

About

Aliens On Mushrooms: a label, a party, an experience that blurs the lines between the new school, legendary house, and funky techno. We put the "jack" back into the beats. We perpetuate the original rave culture we grew up loving. We put the rave back into...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

1
Gettoblaster, DJ Heather, Love & Logic and 1 more

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.