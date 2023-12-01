DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lourdes di e con Emilia Verginelli e con Dario Costa
spettacolo per 30 spettatori alla volta
Durata 75 minuti circa.
lingua: italiano con sottotitoli in inglese, francese,
spagnolo, greco, arabo, polacco, olandese
spettacolo fruibile in LIS
Angelo Ma...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.