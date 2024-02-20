Top track

The Victoria
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Coming off the back of her gothic shoegaze debut album "Euphoric Recall", MØAA unleashed her second full length album "Jaywalker"; a nocturnal dream pop record featuring pulsing 909 drum machines submerged under catchy hushed vocals and glistening, reverb...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

