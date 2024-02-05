DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ruin Lust / Disimperium / Harsh Realm

Static Age Records
Mon, 5 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us Monday February 5th, 2024 for an excellent night of Black Death Metal, featuring Ruin Lust from NY, Disimperium from Oregon, and locals Harsh Realm.

RUIN LUST (Brooklyn, NY)

Ruin Lust play hellish grinding metal of death and war; a dagger to the...

All ages
Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

Disimperium, Ruin Lust, Harsh Realm

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.