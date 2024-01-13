DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Secret Headliner, Neuroplacid, Funhaus, Uncle Junior

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live proudly present..

SECRET HEADLINER

We can't reveal anything about them just yet but we can promise that they're worth the ticket, grab some boots and a 6 shooter for the occasion 👀

NEURO PLACID

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Flash Delirium & Paper Dress Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Neuroplacid, Funhaus

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

