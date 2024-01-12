DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Final Coil - Album Launch Show

The Black Heart
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Final Coil return to London to celebrate the release of their new album – The World We Inherited – with a special show at The Black Heart in Camden Town, bringing their potent blend of progressive rock, post metal and grunge to the famous venue for the ver...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.

Lineup

1
Final Coil, The River, Hats Off Gentlemen It’s Adequate and 1 more

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

