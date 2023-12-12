DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tucson Folk Fest Presents: Songwriter Roundtable

The Century Room
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($10-$15 tickets | 6pm doors / 7pm show) The Tucson Folk Festival presents December’s Songwriter Roundtable, hosted by Eric Schaffer. Eric’s guests this month are Peter Dalton Ronstadt and Lex Browning.   

Peter Dalton Ronstadt is a fifth generation Ronst...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room & Tucson Folk Fest

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

