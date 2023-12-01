DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Doña presents : Selassie tbc

Doña
Fri, 1 Dec, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Selassie TBC is on a mission to unearth and support some of the best up and coming talent from both the UK and internationally. A regular on NTS radio, you can always expect an eclectic selection with a soulful feel on the NTS airwaves, or find him with a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bar Dona Ltd.

Lineup

selassie tbc

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

