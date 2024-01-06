DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The El Rey's, Gerf

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday, January 6th 2024
The El Rey's + Gerf
9:30pm - $15 - All Ages

THE EL REY'S
Washington DC

GERF
Silver Spring, MD
https://gerfgerf.bandcamp.com/

ACCESSIBILITY INFO: There are 13 stairs at the entrance to Quarry House Tavern

All Ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

