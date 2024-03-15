Top track

Anthony Gomes - Love Sweet Love

Anthony Gomes: High Voltage Blues

Ember Music Hall
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsRichmond
From $23.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Anthony Gomes
High Voltage Blues

Step into the electrifying world of Anthony Gomes, where the raw passion of blues meets the fiery spirit of rock. A virtuoso guitarist and soulful vocalist, Gomes captivates audiences with his dynamic performances th...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

Anthony Gomes

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

