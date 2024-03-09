DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pepe y Vizio

Sala M100
Sat, 9 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsCórdoba
€17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pepe y Vizio en Sala M100.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Helsinki Pro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pepe y Vizio

Venue

Sala M100

Av. de Chinales, 18, 14007 Córdoba, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.