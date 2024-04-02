Top track

SPACED - Prove You Wrong

Spaced

New Cross Inn
Tue, 2 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Spaced

Far out hardcore with groove and attitude, Buffalo hardcore upstarts SPACED killed it at the Inn last Summer and we're stoked to have them back!

https://www.instagram.com/spaced_hc/

https://linktr.ee/spaced.hc

Going Off

Heavy Manchester hardcor...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life + Avocado Booking.
Lineup

1
Ikhras, Shooting Daggers, Going Off and 1 more

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

