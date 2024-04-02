DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Spaced
Far out hardcore with groove and attitude, Buffalo hardcore upstarts SPACED killed it at the Inn last Summer and we're stoked to have them back!
https://www.instagram.com/spaced_hc/
Going Off
Heavy Manchester hardcor...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.